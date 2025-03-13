:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AirPods live translate could eliminate the language barrier in iOS 19

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is working on bringing a live language translation feature to its AirPods earphones, as part of the potentially epochal iOS 19 update, which is due to be previewed early this summer.

According to a Bloomberg report, the new feature will leverage the iPhone’s Translate app and integrate it within the AirPods experience to help with in-person conversations.

AirPods Pro 2 are at a seriously tempting price

AirPods Pro 2 are at a seriously tempting price

The AirPods Pro 2 are back down to a discounted price, making them a must buy accessory for any iPhone users who have yet to add them to their Apple ecosystem.

  • EE Store
  • Previously £229
  • Now just £198
View Deal

So, the report says, if a Spanish speaker is communicating with an English speaker wearing AirPods, the microphones will pick up the Spanish, quickly translate it to English and recite it back via the AirPods.

When the English speaker responds in their native tongue the opposite will happen, only the Spanish speaker will hear the response via a companion iPhone speaker, the report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says.

The report also says Apple is working on improvements to the Translate app in iOS 19 that’ll make this feature possible. While only the in-person conversations are emphasised by Gurman’s report, it’s possible live translation of phone calls would be possible too, further lowering the language barrier.

We’d imagine this feature will be assigned to the best AirPods, which are currently the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max. However, it’s also possible Apple will enable the feature up to all run on all models, especially given its seemingly going to leverage the iPhone app rather than anything hardware specific to the best wireless buds.

Samsung also offers the similar feature within the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. This feature for the Interpreter app is Galaxy AI-powered. Perhaps Apple will leverage Apple Intelligence as part of the reported changes to the Translate app in iOS 19?

Explaining the feature, which also works for real-time translation during phone calls, Samsung says: “The Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro will help you understand real-time conversations in different languages thanks to Galaxy AI! With the Interpreter app, you can listen to continuous in-person conversations or lectures and receive a quick translation through your buds. Plus, Interpreter will provide a text transcript to accompany the translation.”

iOS 19 shaping up nicely

It has been a big week for iOS 19 news following reports the company is planning a dramatic update that will reimagine “style of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons” but will also go “well beyond a new design language and aesthetic tweaks.” We’re greatly looking forward to seeing what Apple reveals at WWDC in June.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Best AirPods 2025: The best Apple headphones to buy

Best AirPods 2025: The best Apple headphones to buy

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best Wireless Headphones: Our top-rated Bluetooth headphones

Best Wireless Headphones: Our top-rated Bluetooth headphones

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Best Wireless Earbuds: Amazing true wireless sound

Best Wireless Earbuds: Amazing true wireless sound

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access