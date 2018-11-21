Apple AirPods Black Friday Deals: Hoping to take the plunge into truly wireless headphones this Black Friday? We’ve got you covered with the best Black Friday Apple AirPods deals.

Right now you can pick up a pair of Apple AirPods for a rare discount from Amazon, saving you £22.01 off the usual £159 price. Apple is hosting a mystery 4-day event for Black Friday weekend, so there’s a small chance we might see AirPods included there. We wouldn’t necessarily bank on it though, so if you want Apple’s fancy wireless headphones sooner, we would snap these up for their reduced price.

Best Apple AirPods Deals Apple AirPods with Charging Case Amazon has the competition beat right now, offering the lowest price around when compared to other retailers.

You’ve seen them, those futuristic looking folk on the tube with little white dongles hanging from their ears. No, you’re not in an episode of Black Mirror (although I’m sure Charlie Brooker would argue otherwise), it’s just the latest Apple craze to sweep the nation. The Apple AirPods are the company’s first attempt at a fully wireless pair of headphones and in typical Apple fashion, AirPods have set the new standard.

Despite their small, sleek design, AirPods can keep going for up to five hours on a single charge. The headphones can also work in conjunction with Siri, giving iOS users a chance to perform certain tasks without ever needing to take their phone out of their pocket.

The growing popularity of the AirPods means that it’s sure to be on many people’s wish lists throughout Black Friday 2018 and Cyber Monday 2018. To save you from missing out on any cracking AirPods deals this Black Friday, we’ll be updating this page as and when anything appears so be sure to keep coming back.

Unfortunately, throughout last year’s Black Friday event there were very few AirPods deals to speak of. Amazon docked £10 off the RRP which enticed some buyers but didn’t have enough of a ‘wow’ factor that one would expect from a true Black Friday deal. Now that the AirPods have become a household product however, we’ll be expecting far more deals from a range of retailers, particularly on the notion that Apple may unveil a successor to the AirPods in the not too distant future.

