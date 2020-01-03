Happy 2020! Apple will engrave your AirPods case with a poop emoji

Apple has expanded the engraving options for its AirPods charging cases to include emoji and, before you ask, yes that does include the poop emoji.

The company had previously only offered text engraving, such as the owner’s initials, the particularly helpful and prudent presence of a phone number, or a date.

However, there’s now a limited selection of 31 emoji that can be selected when checking out the AirPods, giving users the opportunity to personalise their ‘Pods. The engraving itself is free, but you will have to wait a little while longer to receive the AirPods.

The Apple Store US website says you can have the AirPods with the engraved case delivered by January 13, or dropped off at an Apple Store by January 15. The emoji engraving is available on the standard AirPods case or the smaller AirPods Pro wireless charging case too.

Related: Apple AirPods Pro review

There’s a number of animal options available, including a unicorn, monkey, cat, bear, dog and cow, while there’s a number of smileys, a thumbs-up, the sign for ‘I love you’, a heart, a star and a fist bump. Apple is also offering a ghost, robot, and alien among the list, for good measure.

While the poop emoji is among the options, Apple isn’t extending the rudeness to the middle finger emoji, which could act as a deterrent for people looking to paw your true wireless buds. Unfortunately, it appears you’re limited to one emoji and you can’t mix emoji and text.

Engraving was once a big deal during the iPod era, but it’s become somewhat less essential since the iPhone began taking pride of place in people’s pockets. Perhaps the opportunity to engrave an emoji on the case will bring back the craze? However, we’d still suggest having your phone number engraved is the most pertinent move.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …