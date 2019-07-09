AirPods 3 with water resistance could be here sooner than you think

The long-awaited Apple AirPods 3 true wireless earphones will arrive later this year, bringing water resistance to the range for the first time, according to one analyst.

While we greet all analyst reports with healthy cynicism, Wedbush’s Daniel Ives says the new AirPods will arrive before there holiday shopping season bringing some design refinements and the sought-after IP rating.

Considering the first two generations of AirPods rocked exactly the same physical design, it will be interesting to see what (if anything) Apple has in store when the third instalment comes into being.

“We are expecting AirPods new version 3 to be launched towards year-end ahead of holiday season with these AirPods expected to have some design enhancements and will be waterproof with higher price points,” Ives wrote in a note to investors (via MacRumors).

The note doesn’t say exactly how prominent that water resistance will be, so it’s unclear whether there’ll be an IP- rating. While Ives doesn’t have as solid a record as fellow analyst Ming Chi-Kuo in these matters, his note does mirror many of the rumblings we’ve heard about AirPods 3 over the last three months.

Kuo himself had previously predicted AirPods 3 will go into production in the third quarter of the year with a price rising above the current $159 tag. Some reports have also claimed they’ll have noise-cancelling capabilities, which would certainly justify a boost in price.

Whatever Apple offers will build open the significant AirPods 2 update, which added hands-free “Hey Siri” commands and a wireless charging case.

When AirPods 3 do arrive, Apple will have some in-house competition thanks to the arrival of the PowerBeats Pro wireless buds, which have water and sweat resistance, “Hey Siri” compatibility and up to 24 of battery life with the charging case.

Our reviewer wrote: “The Beats PowerBeats Pro are some of the least annoying true wireless earphones ever. And they sound good too.”

