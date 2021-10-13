AirPods 3 tipped for Apple’s October 18 Unleashed event

Apple will finally unveil the AirPods 3 at its October 18 Unleashed event, according a recent tip.

Many were expecting Apple to launch its third generation AirPods at the iPhone 13 event on September 14, but when the famous white earbuds proved to be a no show, attention turned to Apple’s October event.

According to Weibo leaker PandaIsBald, the AirPods 3 will indeed make an appearance on Monday October 18. This officially confirmed Unleashed event is widely expected to feature the new and remodelled MacBook Pro revision as its headliner, but the AirPods 3 would certainly be a strong back-up act.

The AirPods 3 are expected to represent a considerable step up for the original true wireless champs, with a redesign that incorporates some of the elements of the popular AirPods Pro, including a shorter stem.

It’s also been claimed that the AirPods 3 will feature the Pro’s SiP (system-in-package chip solution) technology, which will reduced the space required for its internal components. Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos could also be on the cards.

A jigged case design and a boost to battery life could point to a set of AirPods that last a lot longer than its predecessors, perhaps by as much as 20%.

Apple’s October 18 event will be streamed online from Apple Park, and will kick off at 10am PDT (6pm UK time). The new MacBook Pro that will be announced there is expected to feature Apple’s custom M1X processor, a Mini LED display, and a new design.