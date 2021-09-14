AirPods 3, MacBook Pro M1X, and the Mac Mini: The biggest no shows at Apple 2021

Apple’s 2021 digital launch event has come and gone and it was a wild ride, with the tech giant unveiling the new iPhone 13 family of phones, the Apple Watch 7, the iPad 9 and iPad Mini 6.

But, while these devices are interesting, the company had a few notable no shows. Here are the three biggest.

AirPods 3

The AirPods 3 are the next hotly rumoured next entry into Apple’s entry-level true wireless earbuds line.

Numerous rumours and alleged leaks circulated suggesting they would make their debut alongside the Apple iPhone 13, which would make sense given the firm’s previous release strategy. The original AirPods debuted alongside the iPhone X, which was the first iPhone to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Their absence could pour cold water on speculation the AirPods 3 are set to be a big upgrade on the AirPods 2. Apple chose to unveil the second generation Airpods with little fanfare as they were at best a minor upgrade that added wireless charging and an improved chip to the mix.

This would run contrary to most of the rumours doing the rounds. Respected and traditionally accurate Apple leakers, such as Ming-Chi Kuo, suggested the new AirPods would share many of the top end Airpods Pro’s features.

MacBook Pro M1X

Ever since Apple released its first silicon on the MacBook Air M1, people have been waiting to find out when the firm will give its higher-end Pro line of laptops a similar refresh.

There was some, less than credible speculation it would release a new MacBook Pro 2021 with an, also not confirmed, more powerful M1X at its September event, but we never put much stock in the industry rumblings.

Apple’s traditionally chosen to launch MacBook refreshes after its new iPhone. The MacBook Air M1 was released in November.

If any of the rumours turn out to be true, the new Pro should be well worth the wait. Rumours suggest it’ll offer roughly the power of an Nvidia RTX 3070 when it comes to graphics performance. An alleged leaked benchmark also suggests it’ll offer the same compute power of an Intel i7-11700K, which is seriously impressive for a laptop chip. If true this could make the new MacBook Pro 2021 one of the best options for creatives and power users.

Mac Mini 2021

The Mac Mini is a much loved, but often neglected product in Apple’s library. Which is why we’re attributing sporadic rumblings that a new Mac Mini 2021 would launch alongside the iPhone 13 as wishful thinking on the part of fans.

We’re putting more credence into a prior leak from serial Apple tech tipster Jon Prosser suggesting a new Mac Mini would arrive alongside the updated MacBook Pro towards the end of 2021.

Credible looking information on the, currently rumoured, product is few and far between, though most of the leaks doing the rounds suggest it will be powered by a similar chip to new MacBook Pros.