Apple tipped to reveal AirPods 2 at March event

After months of speculation we may finally have launch and release dates for Apple’s AirPods 2 truly wireless buds, if a new report proves credible.

Spanish site AppleSfera reckons the long-awaited audio accessory will arrive at an event on March 25, with AirPods 2 going on sale just four days later on March 29.

The site also brings news from the Asian supply chain, which lists the original AirPods‘ lifecycle ending on March 28, just one day before the purported release date for the successor.

AppleSfera says its report (via Phone Arena) is backed up by a number of industry sources, but we’re somewhat unfamiliar with the site and have no knowledge of a previous track record in these circumstances. With that in mind, it’s worth treating this report as an interesting rumour, rather than a solid probability.

However, if Apple is indeed able to get AirPods 2 to market just four days after the event, then it would be a marked departure from the first generation product, which took around three months to hit stores. Even then, AirPods were available in very limited quantities for the first few months of 2017.

The next-gen product is expected to have built-in “Hey Siri” functionality for ‘hands-free’ voice interaction, as well as improved water resistance, health tracking features, and a new coating that’ll prevent them slipping out of hands or orifices.

The new AirPods are also likely to arrive with a case that can be wirelessly charged, which may also see the arrival of the long-delayed AirPower charging mat.

The report says the announcement will come at a Services-focused event. That could mean the reveal of some new non-hardware focused like the Apple TV video service, but that’s pure speculation on our part.

Are AirPods 2 your most anticipated product of 2019? Have you held off on buying the originals? Have you discovered a superior pair of truly wireless buds in the meantime? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter