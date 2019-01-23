AirPods 2 will probably be worth the wait – here’s why

Apple is poised to launch the long-awaited sequel to its AirPods truly wireless earbuds the first half of 2019, and according to new reports they might be worth the wait.

A new supply chain source told DigiTimes the release window for a product identified as AirPods 2 has been spied. The site (whose track record in these instances is pretty sketchy) said the buds will also have discrete designs to carry health monitoring functions.

Rumours of a new pair of AirPods became almost as soon as the originals finally went on sale in December 2016. There have been rumblings of “Hey Siri” support, enabling iPhone users to access the personal assistant in a hands-free manner.

Apple has already promised a wireless charging case for the existing AirPods and that’s likely to ship as standard with the second-generation audio accessories.

Related: Best truly wireless earbuds 2019

As for those health monitoring features, a number of Apple’s rivals in the space have already included heart rate monitors for use when exercising, and it’s possible Apple will go down that route.

Apple became the world’s biggest company, largely off the back of years of convincing customers their newest invention simply had to be owned, but it’s often the second-generation products that strike the biggest chord with tech fans.

There’s a prominent sect of Apple fans who aren’t liable to line up around the block when a first-gen product like the Apple Watch and HomePod goes on sale.

Why? Because Apple loves leaving big features out of these products in order to give itself more runway to provide substantive updates in years to come. The Apple Watch, for example, took years to get GPS and LTE connectivity.

Which brings us to AirPods, Apple’s toothbrush-head shaped wireless earbuds. They’ve been a hit among iPhone users young and old, but if history is anything to go by, AirPods 2 will be where it’s at.

If they do arrive in the first half of the year, there’s a chance Apple may choose to unveil them at the WWDC conference in early June.

Are you waiting for AirPods 2? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.