AirPods 2 likely to crash iPhone 11 launch, new report claims

Rumours of an imminent AirPods 2 arrival are wide of the mark, according to a prominent online leaker.

Despite recent reports suggesting the next-generation truly wireless buds are coming as early as this spring, an autumn launch is now being tipped.

The reliable Twitter leaker @OnLeaks has been informed that, while the long-promised wireless charging case will arrive soon, it will be shipped with the current generation AirPods.

A launch in the autumn would mean AirPods 2 would probably be showcased alongside the iPhone 11 (or whatever monicker Apple decides upon for its 2019 models).

The original pair arrived alongside the iPhone 7 in 2016 (albeit with a delayed release) as part of the justification for dropping the headphone jack, so this window would absolutely make sense.

Also, a spring launch for the wireless case would tie into rumours that Apple is finally ready to release AirPower, the long-delayed wireless charging pad.

For those who considered the white colour scheme a little to garish and would prefer something a little more discreet, there is a crumb of comfort to go along with a later-than-hoped arrival.

The brand new AirPods will come in a new colour, according to @OnLeaks’ source. This ties in with concurrent rumours suggesting the next-gen AirPods 2 will come in black and have a grippier coating to prevent them slipping.

The @OnLeaks tweet points out his source is new and currently unconfirmed, but “seemingly reliable.” So, this leak probably isn’t as cast iron secure as normal, but is still very much worth taking into consideration if you’re currently mulling an AirPods purchase.

Elsewhere, AirPods 2 is expected to arrive with built-in “Hey Siri” functionality to enable hands-free interaction with a paired iPhone. A recent iOS 12.2 beta dropped that hint, with a tool that enabled users to set up the voice-controlled tool for use with AirPods. We’re also hoping for noise cancellation and waterproofing, so fingers crossed on that front.

Will you be buying AirPods 2? Or is the autumn too long for you to wait for the new shade and better functionality? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.