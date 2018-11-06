Apple offers major hint AirPods 2 will offer fitness tracking tech

Apple’s second-generation AirPods could be one of the company’s most anticipated product launches of 2019, judging by a recently-updated trademark filing.

The company has altered the filing in both Hong Kong and Europe to fit a classification usually reserved for devices designed for monitoring general wellness.That could suggest the next-generation wireless earphones will include some fitness tracking tech, like a heart rate sensor.

Patently Apple (via Wearable) noted the AirPods now have a Class 10 designation, which includes “health, fitness, exercise and wellness sensors, monitors and displays for measuring, displaying, tracking, reporting, monitoring, storing, and transmitting biometric data, heart rate, body movement, and calories burned…”

The list goes on to mention pulse meters, hearing aids, thermometers and more, but you get the idea – it’s a hint that AirPods will have health tracking tools. This revelation follows a Bloomberg report in June 2018 which predicted AirPods 2 would offer biometrics.

Related: AirPods 2

The previous trademark, issued in August 2017, pigeonholed AirPods as a Class 9 device. That covered: “Audio components and accessories; sound recording and reproducing apparatus; digital video recorders and players; remote control apparatus; audio speakers; earphones, headphones; microphones; voice recording and recognition apparatus…” Once again, you get the idea.

AirPods 2 are likely to arrive at some point next year. In the interim we might see an interim update with the long-promised wirelessly charging case.

The current AirPods model are still selling well, by all indications, although Apple is yet to reveal sales figures for this category. The £159 audio accessory provides excellent Bluetooth audio quality, easy pairing with iOS devices and the ability to charge on the go.

Plenty of wireless buds offer heart-rate tracking tech, so it wouldn’t a surprise if the sequel offered the biometric tech.

Have you bought AirPods? Or are you waiting for the second-generation wireless buds to drop next year? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.