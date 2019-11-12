This nifty dongle’ll let you use your Apple Airpods mid-flight

Ever taken your seat on a long-haul flight only to realise your AirPods 2019 have been rendered useless by the wired headphone jack? Well now you could have a solution.

Enter AirFly Pro, a Bluetooth-powered device that lets wireless headphone owners connect to in-flight entertainment. The AirFly originally launched back in 2018, but the new Pro promises double its original battery power, offering up to 16 hours of play time. So you can watch in-flight entertainment all the way to Australia.

The device plugs into any headphone jack, making it a useful tool for anyone looking to connect to the screens on exercise machines in the gym.

It also functions as an AUX IN adaptor, so you can blast your music (or play podcasts at moderate volume) in your car or through other non-Bluetooth speakers.

Although most flight companies offer complimentary headphones, they’re usually such poor quality that they’ve disintegrated by the end of the flight. The beauty of the AirFly Pro is that you can enjoy quality sound through your very own wireless earbuds. Sadly you’re still stuck with the miniscule 10-inch screens. Not the best way to watch Avengers Endgame on repeat.

The Pro allows up to two people to share audio, so if your plane buddy is stuck with a pair of useless pods you could be nice and ask them if they want to watch a movie with you. Or smugly tell them to look out the window or read a book to pass the time. The power is in your hands.

While the AirFly Pro isn’t the only device of its kind on the market, it is currently the only one you can get via the Apple site. Any purists out there might lean towards buying it just because of this – the sleek white aesthetics certainly fit in with the Apple brand.

But it’s worth pointing out that the specifics on the Pro aren’t, well, that specific, so it’s hard to draw comparisons to other similar devices – and as we haven’t reviewed it yet we can’t attest to how well the gadget can carry a tune.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…