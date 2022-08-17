Airbnb continues to make the case for just getting a hotel room

Airbnb has announced it is testing new “anti-party technology” which it says will identify “high-risk” reservations.

The company issued a wholesale ban on parties a couple of months ago, and now it’s working on ensuring those planning to skirt the rules don’t get past the booking phase. In the US and Canada, the vacation rental company is looking at a number of metrics to determine whether potential guests are likely to host parties.

“For example, this system looks at factors like history of positive reviews (or lack of positive reviews), length of time the guest has been on Airbnb, length of the trip, distance to the listing, weekend vs. weekday, among many others,” a blog post reads.

“The primary objective is attempting to reduce the ability of bad actors to throw unauthorised parties which negatively impact our Hosts, neighbours, and the communities we serve.”

Airbnb has been testing the tech in Australia over the last year and has found the tech has reduced the number of parties by 35%. The trials are over there and it’s now standard. If the tech believes you’re hiring a property with the intention of partying then it’ll block the reservation. Those users will be able to book a private room in a property or a hotel room. So much for your liberating vacation in a quirky property that feels like home, huh?