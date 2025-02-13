Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AI generated videos are about to flood YouTube, thanks to Google

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has announced it will allow users to upload videos generated using its Dream Screen AI technology.

In a blog post today Google revealed that it’ll allow standalone AI-generated video clips to YouTube Shorts – the company’s equivalent to Instagram Reels.

Google is pitching this as a way to help creators tell their stories by combining it with existing videos. However, the key indicator appears to be the standalone video generation. Users won’t need anything else.

Within the post, Google says: “Today, Dream Screen is getting another major upgrade with the integration of Google DeepMind’s newest video generation model, Veo 2, making it more powerful than ever. And we’re also now launching a new capability powered by Veo 2: generating standalone video clips that you can add to any of your Shorts.

“Need a specific scene but don’t have the right footage? Want to turn your imagination into reality and tell a unique story? Simply use a text prompt to generate a video clip that fits perfectly into your narrative, or create a whole new world of content. It’s that easy!”

It’s pretty easy to begin using the tool too. All users need to do is open the Shorts camera, choose Green Screen and head to Dream Screen. From there you can just create a video with a prompt. Previously you could only create a background.

Google will use its SynthID tech to let viewers know the upload has been generated by AI. The feature is rolling out on Thursday in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The UK will have to wait.

Is this really necessary?

At least with the creation of the backgrounds, it was an aid to creators who were actually shooting video? Now it can just generate a video with a text prompt? What’s the point of this exactly? What value does it add, and who wants to watch it?

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

