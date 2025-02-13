AI generated videos are about to flood YouTube, thanks to Google

Google has announced it will allow users to upload videos generated using its Dream Screen AI technology.

In a blog post today Google revealed that it’ll allow standalone AI-generated video clips to YouTube Shorts – the company’s equivalent to Instagram Reels.

Google is pitching this as a way to help creators tell their stories by combining it with existing videos. However, the key indicator appears to be the standalone video generation. Users won’t need anything else.

Within the post, Google says: “Today, Dream Screen is getting another major upgrade with the integration of Google DeepMind’s newest video generation model, Veo 2, making it more powerful than ever. And we’re also now launching a new capability powered by Veo 2: generating standalone video clips that you can add to any of your Shorts.

“Need a specific scene but don’t have the right footage? Want to turn your imagination into reality and tell a unique story? Simply use a text prompt to generate a video clip that fits perfectly into your narrative, or create a whole new world of content. It’s that easy!”

It’s pretty easy to begin using the tool too. All users need to do is open the Shorts camera, choose Green Screen and head to Dream Screen. From there you can just create a video with a prompt. Previously you could only create a background.

Google will use its SynthID tech to let viewers know the upload has been generated by AI. The feature is rolling out on Thursday in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The UK will have to wait.