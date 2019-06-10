Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition sees the classic game revamped in stunning 4K

Age of Empires II remaster Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is coming this autumn and its packed with all new features and a huge graphics boost.

The strategy game is undergoing some much needed updates over 20 years after its original release without deviating too dramatically from the original gameplay, Microsoft revealed at E3 yesterday.

Related: E3 2019

The Definitive Edition will feature brand new content and exciting improvements alongside all previously released Age of Empires II content. Features include new civilisations, added campaign missions, stunning 4K remastered graphics and Xbox Live support for multiplayer gaming.

The Last Khans campaign will introduce three new campaigns and four new civilisations: the Bulgarians, the Cumans, the Lithuanians and the Tatars. This will bring the total number of in-game civilisations to 35.

Related: Best PC Games

The update is also introducing a spectator mode. This will allow players to watch multiple games in real time, including the ability to alternate between different player’s views with overlay UI to give the spectator info on each players’ current status.

The revamped edition has been developed by Forgotten Empires, Tantalus and Wicked Witch and is owned by Microsoft Studios. Microsoft stated on Xbox Wire that it was “driven to create an experience that will be loved by our most loyal PC players and those joining the franchise for the first time” which explains why they have kept so much of the beloved game the same while boosting the graphics and updating the gameplay to keep it fresh and hopefully attract new players.

Read our review of Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will be hitting Xbox and PC this autumn for $19.99. The game will also be available at a reduced price of $14.99 for existing owners of Age of Empires II: HD Edition on Steam and for Xbox Game Pass for PC members. You can also sign up for the game’s beta on the Age of Empires website now.