Age of Empires 4 release date, trailer and latest news

Microsoft has announced Age of Empires 4, the long-awaited sequel to the incredibly popular strategy series.

Developer Relic Entertainment, who also makes the Company of Heroes series, commented on its involvement with the project on its website:

“We couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the legacy. We can’t wait to tap into our strengths as a studio to fuse historical context with deep strategic gameplay, and to bring this franchise back to the forefront of gaming and into the hands of its beloved community.”

What is Age of Empires 4?

More than a decade after Age of Empires III, fans are finally getting a sequel to the series.

Age of Empires is a Microsoft-published PC strategy game that follows the events of history across the world. It’s an incredibly detailed real-time strategy (RTS) title with several spin-offs detailing different periods of history.

Age of Empires 4 Release Date

Unfortunately, we don’t yet have a release date nor launch window for Age of Empires 4. So far Relic Entertainment has revealed only an announce trailer, which primarily features concept art and scant details on what to expect in terms of actual game mechanics.

However, we do know that the game will be exclusively available on Windows 10 platforms, which means we could see it come to the Xbox One X and Xbox One S, which would be excellent for console fans. Whether or not the game would launch on console and PC on the same day remains to be seen.

Age of Empires 4 trailer

The Age of Empires 4 announce trailer shows conflicts across history in the form of concept drawings, with a powerful voice-over setting up what is sure to be a collection of epic battles in the game itself.

Take a look for yourself:

Age of Empires 4 Gameplay – What can we expect?

Again, with the trailer providing no gameplay footage or firm details about the game, it’s hard to say definitively what we can expect from Age of Empires 4, especially now that it’s in the hands of a new developer.

However, what we can say is that, based on the different art shown in the trailer, the game will take place across different periods of history. During the trailer we see Native Americans, British Redcoats, Romans and more.

We expect gameplay to follow the same core formula of previous entries, modernised to follow the evolution of the genre. If the game does indeed come to Xbox One platforms, then a more streamlined user interface will be a necessity.

