After mocking iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S21 could copy eco-friendly pitch

Samsung may follow the iPhone 12‘s lead by dropping the earphones and charger from the Galaxy S21 box, despite mocking Apple’s recent decision to omit them.

A report from Android Authority brings word that Samsung may also be planning the eco-conscious move by ditching the accessories from the forthcoming flagship.

According to South Korean site, ChosunBiz, the Galaxy S21 will only include a USB-C charging cable and a SIM tray tool – just like the iPhone 12 and the rest of the iPhone line moving forward.

Last year, Samsung included a pair of AKG headphones and a 25W fast charger with the Galaxy S20, and it’s something the company appeared to be pretty proud of until very recently.

Related: Best Android phone

On the day Apple announced its decision to ditch accessories as part of its attempts to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, Samsung spotted an opportunity. In a Facebook post, Samsung’s verified account posted a picture of its fast-charging wall adaptor accompanied by the caption “included with Galaxy.”

The firm wrote: “Your Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen on a smartphone.”

If Samsung follows Apple’s lead in 2021, it would represent an embarrassing climbdown for a company that built an entire mobile empire, partially by mocking the iPhone and its customer base with its Next Big Thing marketing campaign at the dawn of the smartphone era.

For many years, Samsung commercials depicted Apple fans as nerds lining up outside the Apple Store for the latest iPhone release, only to realise some of those features were already available on Galaxy phones. The implication was that the iPhone was late to the party, despite Samsung receiving gigantic fines for infringing upon Apple’s UI patents.

Whether it includes the extra plastic or not, we’re expecting the Galaxy S21 (or perhaps Galaxy S30) range to arrive early this year, perhaps before the end of January 2021.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …