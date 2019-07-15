Garmin has cut £30 off the price of the Vivoactive 3 GPS for Prime Day, bringing the smartwatch down to just £129.99 for a limited time only. That’s a healthy 19% discount.

We really liked the Garmin Vivoactive 3, awarding it 4/5 stars in our review. And it’s not just for monitoring your runs either. In fact, it’s extremely versatile, despite being much cheaper than many smartwatches on the market.

Save 19% on the Vivoactive 3 Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS for £30 less The Garmin Vivoactive 3 isn't just for monitoring your runs. It's extremely versatile, and down to just £129.99 this Prime Day.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 is capable of tracking a whopping 15 different activities, from favourites like cycling and swimming, to more specialist equipment-based workouts, such as the stair climber, elliptical machine and rowing machine. Better still, any outdoor activities will tap into the Vivoactive 3’s GPS capabilities for more accurate speed, distance and location data.

“As a sports watch first and ‘smartwatch’ second, the Vivoactive 3 gets plenty right. It features almost everything you’d want from a workout tracking perspective, save for some of the more advanced coaching aspects seen in Garmin’s more expensive dedicated fitness wearables,” we wrote in our review, in which we singled its touchscreen and up to 13 hours of GPS battery life out for particularly high praise.

“The basic, but effective, smartwatch functions are a nice sweetener – but certainly aren’t the priority here. Overall, the Vivoactive 3 is comfortable to wear, and up against the similarly priced Fitbit Ionic, I’d say it’s the more fully realised fitness smartwatch.”

This deal won’t be around for long, so limber up and move fast to avoid disappointment.

