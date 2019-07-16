After a cheap cordless vacuum cleaner? This Gtech Mk2 AirRam deal will save you £50

The Gtech Mk2 AirRam cordless upright vacuum cleaner has been price slashed to just £149.99 for Amazon Prime Day 2019. The bagless and lightweight cleaner would usually set you back £199.99, so by taking advantage of this deal you’d save yourself a handsome £50 (25%).
We’ve reviewed the Gtech Mk2 AirRam, and awarded it 4 out of 5 stars. At just 3.5kg, it’s very lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, and works well on both carpets and hard floors. Its 40-minute run time is also very decent, plus the 0.8 litre bin is really easy to empty.
The Mk2 AirRam is a lightweight cordless cleaner that would make for an excellent second vacuum.
It’s not a vacuum cleaner in a traditional sense, though. It pulls dirt in using a suction fan and a brush bar − there’s no actual vacuum and there’s no suck-down effect.
“It’s great for regular spot cleans, as it’s very light and easy to manoeuvre, which also makes it a great option for anyone with a bad back who struggles with heavier cleaners. The low-profile design helps it get under furniture, too, which is a godsend,” we wrote.
We’d say it’s an excellent cordless cleaner, especially at this price, though we’d add that it would work better as a secondary machine rather than a replacement for your main vacuum cleaner. This is largely because it doesn’t work with any tools or attachments, making it a little tricky to use on stairs and in tight corners.
At just £149.99 though, those shortcomings can be forgiven − and this deal won’t be available for long.
