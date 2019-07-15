After an Echo Show 5? Then you’ll want to jump on this awesome Prime Day deal

You can nab Amazon’s small-form-factor smart display, the Echo Show 5, for £49.99 on this cracking limited time Prime Day 2019 deal.

The deal’s live now and shaves a cool £30 off the Alexa display’s regular £79.99 RRP, making the already great value Echo Show 5 even better bang for your buck. The deal will technically run until the end of Prime Day 2019 on Tuesday, but we’re expecting this one to fly off the shelves. You may want to pick it up now, before stock sells out, as a result.

The Echo Show 5 is the affordable smaller smart display in Amazon’s current line up. It’s a nice cost effective alternative to the Echo Show (2nd Gen) and an idea addition to any smart home.

As we noted in our in-depth Echo Show 5 review:

“Basically a shrunken Echo Show, the new Echo Show 5 is far easier to place than its big brother, making it the ideal bedside companion or just for use where you don’t have a lot of room.

“The new interface is largely a success and the smart home control, in particular, has been boosted. However, many features could do with an on-screen search facility. That all said, for the price, the Echo Show 5 is excellent value and a great choice for anyone who fancies a smart display.”

The Echo Show 5 is one of many products to get a sizable discount this Amazon Prime Day. We’ve already seen great price drops on everything from TVs to PC parts. We’re expecting yet more amazing discounts to roll out over the next 48 hours. Make sure to bookmark and check our Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub page for our picks of the best live deals.

