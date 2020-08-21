The first affordable Samsung foldable phone might be on the horizon

If you’re patiently waiting for foldable phones to be priced in-line with their traditional candy bar counterparts, today may be the sign of some good news to come.

A SamMobile report cites the potential discovery of a new foldable phone that could potentially lower the entry-level for Samsung’s interpretation of the emerging form factor.

The site’s sources say a new handset rocking the model number SM-F415 has been discovered, which replicates the ‘F’ (for fold?) convention observed by the other devices in the range.

The model numbers F900, SM-F700 and SM-F916 refer to the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2 respectively. The use of the number four might refer to a device a little farther down the trough in terms of cost, but that’s conjecture on our part.

The site also has word the device will be available in 64/128GB storage configurations and will come in shades of black, green and blue. That’s the sum total of the information right now and there’s no news on when the phone might be announced.

SamMobile isn’t reporting this is definitely going to happen, but it does line up with what we’re expecting from Samsung as it perfects the new technology. The company will be aiming to produce the displays in greater quantities and hence more affordably.

Right now, the cheapest foldable from the company is the £1,399 Galaxy Z Flip, which doesn’t exactly offer the top specs beyond its unique clam-shell design. A cheaper clamshell phone might be a great way to bring first-timers to the foldable phone market. It would probably see some more mid-range specs, but given these phones are still somewhat of a style-first offering it may not concern some buyers.

We’re not sure how much the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost yet, but it’s hoped Samsung will bring the price lower than the near-£2,000 it asked for the original. Samsung is holding another event on September 1 where it’ll serve up all of the information we’re waiting for on the new handset, following a sneak preview at Unpacked earlier this month.

