Advanced Garmin Fenix 7 is now cheaper than Apple Watch 9

The Garmin Fenix 7 is one of the company’s most advanced fitness watches and, as such, has carried a significant price tag. This deal from Argos makes that more palatable.

The catalogue store is selling the Garmin Fenix 7 for just £359.10 when using the code ELEC10. That’s way down on the initial £599 asking price for this brilliant running, fitness and navigation watch.

That’s cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 9, for instance, which starts at £399. The watch is available to click and collect at a store or collection point nearby or you can get it delivered from £3.95.

Released in 2022, the Fenix 7 is designed to make the most of the great outdoors, with multi-frequency GPS for pinpoint location data, 10 ATM of water resistance, and improved running features like a race predictor.

There’s also a touchscreen too, which helps give the watch more of a smartwatch feel, rather than a standard fitness tracker. Plus you’ll get all of your mobile notifications and enough storage for offline playback from music streaming apps.

If you want best in class navigation, mapping and fitness tracking, this is the wearable to get Pros Strong outdoor tracking accuracy

Responsive touchscreen

Improved battery life Cons It’s not cheap

Not the full smartwatch experience

Core experience similar to Fenix 6

It’s got a 47mm case with a 1.3 inch trans reflective display designed to enhance battery life to 18 days in smartwatch mode and a full 57 hours while in GPS mode. Stick it in battery saver mode and you’ll get 173 days out of it.

However, it’s the activity tracking where Garmin’s Fenix range really excells. Runners can benefit from a new Stamina metric that gives users an idea of how far they can go without emptying the tank. There’s a pulse ox sensor, for tracking your blood oxygen levels continuously, and an advanced optical heart-rate sensor.

There are also loads of activity and sports modes, including the likes of paddle boarding, hiking, climbing, skiing, snowboarding HIIT and strength training. They sit alongside the expected running, cycling, swimming and golf modes.

Our reviewer gave it a 4.5 star score, concluding: “If you want best in class navigation, mapping and fitness tracking, this is the wearable to get.”