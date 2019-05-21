Looking to cut together a quick video on your Android phone of a politician being soaked in milkshake, but frustrated with your editing options? You’ll have a better option soon in the form of Adobe Premiere Rush, which is now coming to Android.

The editing app is a stripped down version of Premiere Pro that’s perfect for quickly putting together social media-friendly fodder that’ll earn you much-deserved viral fame.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to be available for all Android smartphones – your phone will need to be running Android 9.0 (Pie) or later. This restricts it to relatively high end handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S10, Google Pixel 3/3XL and OnePlus 6T.

Got one of those flagships? Adobe Premiere Rush will give you the video editing basics in stripped down form, including simple colour correction, AI-powered audio clean up and some customisable templates.

Handily, you can also sync your projects to the cloud and carry on editing them on your desktop computer, even in the more powerful Adobe Premiere Pro.

Of course, it’s not the only option on Android and we remain big fans of KineMaster, which also has a very intuitive interface for speedy social media edits. And if you don’t want to get involved in the editing process at all there’s always Quik, which automatically spits out an edit of your videos.

Still, if you’re a fan of Adobe’s video editing workflow, then Premiere Rush could well be worth a try. You can try it out for free with Adobe’s Starter Plan, get it for £9.98 p/month or use it as part of one of Adobe’s Creative Cloud subscriptions, including Creative Cloud All Apps, Premiere Pro single app or the Student plan.

As part of those plans you get 100 GB of Creative Cloud storage, though you can also ramp that up to 10 TB if it sparks the start of your new viral video empire.