Adobe’s Premiere Pro is ‘incredibly responsive’ with Apple M1

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Premiere Pro will see substantial performance improvements with Apple M1 support rolling out today, Adobe has announced. 

M1 support on Premiere Pro has been in beta since December, but the feature will finally be available publicly from today.

Adobe Product Manager Patrick Palmer described the M1 update as “incredibly responsive” with the promise that “once you work with it, the feel of it is absolutely amazing” during a digital press session attended by Trusted Reviews.

According to Adobe, from launching the app to exporting your project, editing in Premiere Pro is on average 77% faster. Launch is 50% faster, while open projects is 77% faster and save projects is 15% faster. The company didn’t clarify which chips it was comparing the M1 against in the briefing. We’ve reached out for clarification.

The M1 is Apple’s first own-brand laptop chip, replacing the Intel CPUs the firm previously used. During testing it impressed, with the Apple MacBook Air M1 scoring a perfect 5/5 when we reviewed it in December last year, offering excellent performance and power efficiency.

Adobe also announced a number of new features available on Premiere Pro, After Effects and Character Animator from today. 

One of the most time-saving updates is Premiere Pro’s new speech-to-text feature. The feature allows users to automatically generate transcripts, making it the only NLE with the ability to auto-caption videos. 

The feature, which has been combined with the captions feature that launched back in March, can be accessed by hitting “Create Transcription” and selecting the track you want to caption.  Adobe Sensei then places the captions in a timeline, so you can adjust them and move them around if you’re not happy with how they’re timed. 

It supports a variety of languages and is capable of distinguishing between multiple speakers. Transcriptions can also be exported as SRT sidecar files. 

Other new features coming to Premiere Pro with the update include improved titling and caption styling tools, a tool to upgrade legacy titles into the new source graphics and workflow refinements across Premiere’s colour and collaboration features. 

After Effects Speculative Rendering
Speculative Rendering in After Effects

For After Effects, Adobe announced a handful of new multi-frame rendering features coming to the app’s public beta, including Speculative Preview and remote rendering notifications. 

Speculative Preview allows After Effects to complete render in the background while you do other things, while remote notifications send an alert to your phone (iOS or Android) or smartwatch to let you know when your render is complete so you don’t need to wait by your computer. 

Finally, Adobe is releasing two new features in Character Animator’s public beta: Puppet Maker and Body Tracker. 

Puppet Maker allows users to pick and choose hairstyles, skin tones, accessories and more all while watching their character react to your face and voice in real-time. Anyone can design a custom character creation system in Photoshop to generate their own style in Character Animator and there’s a randomise button to quickly generate new characters. 

Character Animator Body Tracker
Body Tracker in Character Animator

Meanwhile, the Adobe Sensei-powered Body Tracker allows users to animate their entire body at once using full-body movements and gestures by tracking their arms, legs and torso. 

Character Animator will also see performance improvements with the Apple M1 chip, including 2x faster puppet and artwork imports and 3x faster switching between workspaces. 

All of these updates are available from today (July 20).

