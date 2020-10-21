Adobe’s new Neural Filters complete complex Photoshop edits in seconds

Adobe’s annual creativity conference, Adobe MAX, kicked off this week with the latest version of Photoshop for the desktop and iPad.

The major update is packed with new AI-powered features, including Sky Replacement, the Discover panel, two new Refine Edge Selections and the somewhat disturbing Neural Filters.

Neural Filters is a workspace in Photoshop that offers a collection of non-destructive filters, allowing you to manipulate your images in seconds. Adobe has essentially taken some pretty complex workflows and reduced them to one click or a couple of sliders.

Featured filters include Skin Smoothing for retouchers and Style Transfer for artists in need of inspiration. There are also six beta filters, including Smart Portrait which allows you to play around with facial features, the gaze of your subject, light source and age. You can even make your subject’s hair look thicker, their smile bigger or change their emotion entirely.

The filters can be applied non-destructively using the smart filter feature, applied directly to a layer or generated as a new layer.

Watch the preview below to see the tool in action:

Neural filters isn’t a perfect tool. The feature is still in beta and Adobe notes that they “may not produce the result you need every time”. Rather, it functions best as a spot for inspiration or to speed up sections of your workflow before refining your images with more familiar Photoshop tools.

Adobe also announced a number of other features with the update. Sky Replacement uses AI to separate the sky from the foreground, allowing you to replace the sky with something more beautiful or exciting with just a few clicks.

The Discover Panel, meanwhile, is filled with tools and tips to speed up your workflow. The feature uses machine learning to deliver recommendations based on your work and offer one-click results.

Lastly, there are two new Refine Edge Selection options: Object Aware Refine Edge and Refine Hair. Both use AI to cut around fiddly subjects, such as hair or complex backgrounds.

All of these new features are available from today with the latest Photoshop update for desktop and iPad.

