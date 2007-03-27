Adobe Unveils CS3 Product Lines

More bundles than you can shake a paintbrush at...

While the artistic portion of the Earth’s inhabitants will cheer loudly at today’s official unveiling of Adobe’s CS3 product range I look on dumbstruck, pondering how anyone can do more than cut, paste, crop or merge (oh and red eye removal). Anyway, if you are a dab hand in an area I don’t understand this will get your creative juices flowing…



Nearly 50 stand alone applications have been announced – including Photoshop CS3, Photoshop CS3 Extended, InDesign CS3, Illustrator CS3, Flash CS3 Professional, Dreamweaver CS3, Adobe Premiere Pro CS3 and After Effects CS3 – and described rather lavishly by Bruce Chizen, Adobe CEO, as “the biggest launch in Adobe’s 25 year history and a milestone for the creative industry”.



To be fair to a clearly enthused Bruce, between all these products virtually every area of creative computer design is covered. I won’t dwell on each product (because, quite frankly, when it comes to professional design I’m completely out of my depth) but I will briefly mention the two new editions of my helpful cut, paste and crop friend Adobe Photoshop.



Two aspects which did catch my eye are the introduction of Auto-align Layers and Auto-blend Layers while photo enthusiasts will be boosted by the latest version of ‘Camera Raw’ which Adobe claims is now substantially faster with improved conversion quality and support for over 150 raw formats.



As for Photoshop CS3 Extended, it brings support for 3D and video workflows, animation and in-depth image analysis. Consequently creatives can render and incorporate 3D content into their 2D compositions, including texture editing on 3D models. There is also video format and layer support to edit video files frame by frame.



General pricing across the CS3 range is far too vast to get into but virtually all software will appear by the end of April. Big fish Photoshop CS3 and Photoshop CS3 Extended will retail for £485 and £755 respectively with upgrades available from £159.99. Full listings across the 46 piece CS3 product range are now available at online retailers, including Amazon.



Now if you’ll excuse me I have some incredibly difficult cropping to do…



