Adobe has been quietly testing the removal of its popular £9.89 p/month Creative Cloud Photography plan for some users, leaving the cheapest option as the £19.97 p/month option – which is over twice the price.

That £9.89 p/month Creative Cloud Photography plan is a great option for both hobbyist and advanced photographers, as it includes Adobe Lightroom CC, Lightroom Classic and Photoshop, plus 20GB of cloud storage, for a reasonable monthly price. Luckily, it’s still available to everyone, even if you can’t see it on Adobe’s site, from the direct link below.

When we asked Adobe about the apparent disappearance of the plan for some users, it said: “From time to time, we run tests on Adobe.com which cover a range of items, including plan options that may or may not be presented to all visitors to Adobe.com. We are currently running a number of tests on Adobe.com.”

Fortunately, it also told us that you can still buy the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan by clicking on that link, or by phone on 0800 028 0148. How long it’ll be available for at that price isn’t known, but its disappearance could become permanent if Adobe’s tests show photographers are happy to shell out for the more expensive plan.

That £19.97 p/month plan does include 1TB of cloud storage, rather than the 20GB you get on the cheaper option. But many photographers are happy to use alternative cloud options like Drive or Dropbox to back up their photos, making the £9.89 p/month option the best bet for editing, cataloguing and backing up snaps.

Existing subscribers to that cheaper plan don’t seem to be affected, though if you’re thinking of subscribing soon it seems wise to lock in the price of its Annual plan by paying the £119.21 up front.

While Lightroom Classic remains an excellent choice for editing and organising photos, it might also be a good time to consider cheaper alternatives that don’t require a subscription. For example, similar software like ON1 costs a one-off $63.99 (£49.16), while Luminar has a flat fee of $60 (£46.09) and includes a big range of editing tools and photo organisation.

Additional reporting: Jake Tucker

