Adobe is slowly but surely fixing Photoshop on iPad

Adobe just released a key new feature for Photoshop on iPad as a part of its ongoing effort to fix the app, following harsh reviews.

The Selection Subject function has just landed on iPad, which should make it a lot easier to cut-out images of your cat and superimpose them into Lion King scenes. Or you know, use it for more grown-up projects.

Related: Here are our favourite tablets from 2019

Adobe is confident that “there’s no other iPad app on the market with this type of powerful yet easy to use selection capability.”

The iPad version of the tool was first demonstrated at the Adobe MAX Keynote presentation at the beginning of November, but it should now be live for iPad users.

It uses Adobe Sensei AI machine learning technology to speed up selection on complex images. In simpler language, this means that you should be able to select and create cut-outs with just one click.

When Photoshop was first launched on the iPad, a lot of people criticised the software, because of its limited number of tools and the lack of selection functionality.

Responding at the time, Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky said on Twitter: “You’ve gotta ship an MVP to start the journey, but it will be painful at first.”

Related: Tips for Procreate 5 on iPad

This new update feels like a step in the right direction and should give users some hope for the future of the app. Adobe has also promised to bring other tools to the app in 2020, including a Refine Edge brush, a Curves tool, more adjustment layers and Adobe Lightroom integration.

In addition to the new iPad Selection Tool, the app has a new and improved interface and some clever improvements to the Cloud system. The latter update means that uploads and downloads to the Cloud should be up to 90 percent faster.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…