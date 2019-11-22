Adobe has bounced back from weeks of backlash, unveiling even more features for Photoshop on iPad, including new brushes, adjustment layers and faster upload times.

The company published a blog post yesterday, outlining the changes and when we can expect them to land on our iPads.

Adobe plans to roll out it’s revamped Select Subject tool by the end of the year. The company gave fans a sneak peek of the feature at its Adobe MAX conference a few weeks pack, the tool essentially using Sensei AI machine learning tech to automatically select complex objects.

Also coming this year is an upgrade to Adobe’s cloud-based storage system. Adobe will roll out an update that allows Photoshop to update incremental changes in a saved PSD rather than overwriting entire documents. This means faster upload times and faster download times for your PSDs.

The company will also be introducing loads of key classic Photoshop on desktop features in the first half of 2020. The list includes a Refine Edge brush, a Curves tool, more adjustment layers, Adobe Fresco-style brush sensitivity, a Rotate Canvas tool and Adobe Lightroom integration.

Adobe received some pretty harsh reviews following the apps initial release on November 4, prompting Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky to take to Twitter in defence of the product.

“You’ve gotta ship an MVP to start the journey, but it will be painful at first. by definition, it won’t please everyone (and if it’s a reimagination of a 30yr old popular/global product, will displease many)”, wrote Belsky. “If you try to make everybody happy w/ a v1, you’ll either never ship or make nobody happy. such feats require customer feedback to truly exceed expectations. you must ship and get fellow passionate travelers on board”.

Adobe echoed this sentiment in the blog post this week:

“Your experience, your feedback and your point of view has always been a critical part of our process, and we take that very seriously as we chart a path forward with the iPad”, wrote a spokesperson for Adobe.

The company also explained that it began with compositing, masking and retouching tools at launch as these features are key to almost any Photoshop project.

As is, users can also open and edit large PSDs on the go with Adobe’s cloud system and access up to 17,0000 fonts through the Adobe Creative Cloud suite.

