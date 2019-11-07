Adobe Photoshop for iPad is getting horrible reviews — Here’s what the creators say

Adobe recently released Photoshop for iPad but early reviewers have not been kind. Now, the software developers have rushed to defend their product.

Since the programme’s November 4 launch users have been consistently frustrated with the software, leading Adobe’s Chief Product Officer to launch a Twitter defence of the company’s product.

Related: Best Camera 2019

Belsky followed the comments above by adding: “you need to build a new product WITH customers – out in the world, not just FOR customers – hidden in the lab.”

This suggests that, going forward, Adobe will attempt to take on-board the negative feedback customers have given so far and adapt the programme into a more functional and satisfactory product. More consumer testing is likely to be involved in future builds.

It seems that, in the initial build, Adobe have targeted simplicity and accessibility, but the programme was left wanting in many respects.

On release, Adobe’s Pam Clark said: “This is just the beginning of our journey to expand Photoshop to devices, increasing your choices on how to work using Photoshop. We are launching the first version on the iPad, starting with Photoshop’s top workflows, compositing, masking and retouching, with more to come.

Related: Best DSLR 2019

“Over time, we’ll add more capabilities and workflows as we learn more about how customers use Photoshop on a mobile device. With Photoshop on the iPad, you can open and edit your PSDs anytime, anywhere. You can see and edit your layered documents and create with many of your favorite Photoshop features using mobile and touch. It is reimagined with a new user experience completely redesigned for the iPad with touch and mobility top of mind.

“Photoshop on your iPad seamlessly connects to Photoshop on your desktop through the new integrated cloud documents system.”

Expect some updates soon. Hopefully they will smooth over some of the cracks and frustrations that have irked users so far.

Related: Best camera phones 2019

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…