Adobe has launched an Arm version of its Lightroom app

Adobe has released a full, native version of popular photo editing app Lightroom for Arm-powered macOS and Windows computers, including those powered by Apple’s new M1 chip.

“I’m excited to announce that the latest version of Adobe Lightroom is now a native app for both Apple M1 and Windows Arm platforms”, announced Adobe’s principal product manager for photography Sharad Mangalick in a blog post today.

“We rebuilt Lightroom to take advantage of the newest performance and power efficiency benefits of the Apple M1 and Qualcomm Snapdragon (for Windows 10) processors”.

The launch means that Adobe Lightroom is now available across all major desktop platforms, including Mac, Windows, Intel and Arm, as well as on mobile and through the web.

While Lightroom has been available on M1-powered devices through Apple’s Rosetta emulator, the native version will be able to take advantage of all the perks of the Arm-based processor.

This Lightroom release follows Photoshop, which Adobe launched for Arm through its Creative Cloud desktop app in November. However, unlike the Photoshop app which initially rolled out as a beta, the full version of Lightroom will be available on Arm devices from today.

That doesn’t mean Adobe is done adding features to Lightroom for Arm, though. The company has promised to continue optimising the app for the Arm and M1 platforms in subsequent releases, reassuring Intel users that it’ll continue to invest and improve the app for non-Arm devices, too.

As of today, only the newest version of Adobe Lightroom and the Photoshop beta are available as native apps on Arm devices. However, the company says that Lightroom Classic, Photoshop and Adobe Camera Raw have all tested well with Apple’s Rosetta, and that full, native versions can be expected to roll out in the future.

