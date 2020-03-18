Adobe Creative Cloud is currently free for students and teachers

Having to study at home because of the virus? Adobe has your back. The company is offering free access to Adobe Creative Cloud for students and teachers, as coronavirus has caused so many educational institutions to close up for the timebeing.

To get access, you’ll have to get the IT department of your institution to fill in the form linked below:

The whole package normally costs £49.94 per month for normal subscriptions, or £16.24 per month for students, so Adobe is offering a pretty hefty discount to help out educators and students.

Once a request has been sent by your IT department and then processed by Adobe, you’ll be granted access by your educational institution.

This move from Adobe follows similar measures from Google and Microsoft, who made the paid elements of their video conferencing tools free to use. Both companies are seemingly trying to reduce the difficulties for people who are newly forced to work at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

What’s included in the Creative Cloud package?

Adobe’s Creative Cloud package is made up of over 20 mobile and desktop apps. Take a look at a few examples below.

The most well-known and widely used apps in the collection are Photoshop and Adobe Acrobat DC. Photoshop is a fantastic photo editing tool, offering professional-quality editing tools and tricks to smarten up images. Acrobat offers a simple, but useful, PDF usage tool.

Adobe Premiere Pro is another fantastic addition. It offers industry-standard video editing, for those of you working on video projects.

InDesign offers industry-standard publishing tools. Designing magazine formats for print or online publications.

Illustrator pretty much does what it says on the tin. Users can create vector art and illustrations with ease, using Adobe’s dedicated tools.

Adobe XD allows the creation of user experiences. Adobe explained: “Adobe XD is a powerful, collaborative, easy-to-use platform that helps you and your team create designs for websites, mobile apps, voice interfaces, games, and more.”

