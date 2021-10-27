Adidas hit the ground running with three new sports earbuds

Adidas (or adidas) and Zound Industries have collaborated once again to launch sports headphones, with the latest additions to the line-up of adidas Headphones introducing three new true-wireless option.

Designed with sport and fitness fanatics in mind, the new earbuds have been developed to “enhance sport performance” while also offering all-day comfort. And those earbuds – adidas’ first – are the Z.N.E. 01 ANC, Z.N.E 01 and FWD-02.

The true wireless look to build on from adidas’ previous efforts in the headphone market with the RPT-01 on-ears, FWD-01 and RPD-01 neckband efforts.

Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC

Price: £149.99

Active Noise Cancellation/Transparency mode

Battery life: 20 hours

The premium effort comes with active noise cancellation at an affordable price.

They also feature an Awareness Mode so the listener can hear what’s around them without taking the earbuds out. These go for the stem design popularised by the Apple AirPods, but feature interchangeable ear-tips to help find the best fit and seal for the ANC to have maximum effect.

Battery life is 20 hours in total, with 4.5 per charge and 15.5 hours in the case. They’re available in black and light grey finishes.

Adidas Z.N.E. 01

Price: £89.99

Battery life: 25 hours

More affordable than the Z.N.E. 01 ANC is the Z.N.E. 01, which arrives sans noise cancellation/transparency mode. These adopt a larger stem design (think more like 2nd gen AirPods) and have a longer batter life (25 hours in total, 5 hours per charge). There’s no ear-tip as there is with the ANC model, but they do come with a silicon sleeve to aid its fit.

Adidas FWD-02 SPORT

Price: £139.99

Awareness Mode

Battery life: 25 hours

This pair appears to be designed with athletes in mind, specifically runners. Sleek but rugged in appearance, the earbuds have a breathable mesh fabric that allows the headphone to dry properly, with the case featuring a detachable lid to remove the risk of it breaking.

There doesn’t appear to be any noise cancellation but there is an awareness mode to let noise in when you’re doing workouts outside. You also get interchangeable ear-tips, while the IPX5 rating adds protection from water and sweat. Battery life is 25 hours in total, with 6 hours per charge.

Availability

Ella Renneus, Designer at Zound Industries said: “True wireless is something we were eager to introduce to our line-up, but we took the necessary time to develop a product that really pushes the limits of current options and caters to those living active lifestyles. By offering superior sound, a fashionable look inspired by activewear, and advanced technology developed with athletes in mind, our newest products enhance users lives, while staying true to adidas’ DNA.”

The adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC and Z.N.E. 01 are available to purchase now at the adidas headphones website . Pre-orders for the FWD-02 SPORT open today, with the official launch happening in November.