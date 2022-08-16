 large image

Adidas brings out RPT-02 SOL, headphones powered by the sun

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

At a time where brands are looking at more sustainable practices, a trend that has popped up in recent years are headphones powered by the sun, and the latest headphone to join the light brigade are the Adidas RPT-02 SOL.

They build on the RPT-01 headphones from a few years ago (which we reviewed), featuring almost the same design aside from one big change. Partnering with Swedish firm Exeger, the RPT-02 SOL have incorporated the Powerfoyle solar panel into the headband that absorbs light of any kind (natural or artificial) to charge the battery.

They’re not the first to include the technology, Urbanista’s Los Angeles headphones and Phoenix true wireless beat them to the punch, but this is the first time we’ve seen the tech implemented in a more rugged, sports-type pair of headphones.

As the headphones are self-charging, they could keep running for a considerable amount of time, but if somehow the charging doesn’t work (or perhaps you live in a cave), there’s 80 hours of reserve battery to count on (almost double the original), which is a massive figure on its own.

The IPX4 rating protects them against splashes of water and sweat, which makes them suitable for use during workouts. The headband and ear cushions can be are washable in case they get dirty from exercise and sweat, similar to the original model. Another change sees the introduction of touch controls for playback and track skipping over the physical button on the RPT-01.

Anders Olsson, Product Manager at Zound Industries said: “Light has always been a positive source of energy for people and now we can rely on it to power headphones. It’s important that we continue to develop best in class innovation and push the boundaries of wearable technology. Creating adidas RPT-02 SOL allows us to test those limits and keep the music going so that athletes can focus on their performance, without worrying about the battery running out.”

The price has gone up to the latest model, jumping to £199.95 / $229 / €229. They’re available to purchase from August 23rd onwards.

