Activision isn’t pleased with how Destiny 2 sales have been doing lately

Speaking in a recent quarterly earnings call, Activision has confirmed that Destiny 2 has failed to reach internal performance expectations.

Having released in September 2017, Destiny 2 has been well received by fans and critics alike. Forsaken, the latest expansion, has especially been subject to plenty of love by the community.

But it seems this hasn’t translated to the success Activision was hoping for. “Some of our other franchises like Destiny are not performing as well as we’d like,” the company said on this week’s earnings call.

Last week at BlizzCon 2018 saw the surprise announcement of Destiny 2 being available for free on PC until November 18. This means the entire base game with no strings attached.

Taking Activision’s recent comments into account, this is likely an attempt to attract a larger number of new players to Destiny 2 with the hope they’ll be pulled into new content later down the road.

“We have not yet seen the full core re-engage in Destiny,” said Activision COO Coddy Johnson (via Kotaku), “which has led to the underperformance against expectations to date. Some players are in ‘wait and see’ mode. If you’re in, you’re deeply engaged. If not, we think now’s the time to bring players back.”

This news is quite surprising, as many signs have pointed to Destiny 2 being a success for Bungie and Activision, and by many accounts, it likely has been.

We were quite taken with Forsaken, praising for revitalising Destiny 2 after two lacklustre expansions and really expanding potential endgame content:

‘Destiny is always going to have its haters, and so much comes down to how much you love the core action, the all-absorbing grind, the unmatched feel of the gunplay and your tools for wreaking havoc. But if you love those things, then buy Forsaken. It takes us straight back to the glory days of The Taken King.’

