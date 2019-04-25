Act fast and you can snag the latest Echo Dot for just £26.99 – the cheapest price yet

Amazon’s latest Echo Dot smart speaker is now going for its cheapest price yet at just £26.99, but they’re selling out fast.

The 3rd generation Echo Dot has been discounted to £29.99 for a while now (down from £49.99), but Currys PC World’s eBay store has seen fit to strip another 10% off the price while stocks last. If you’ve ever been holding out for a high-end smart speaker at an unbeatable price, this is the time to buy.

If you’re intrigued by the deal but want to know a little bit more about the latest Echo Dot, then let me fill you in. As the most compact Amazon Echo on the market, the 3rd gen Echo Dot marks a huge improvement over its predecessor.

The most obvious upgrade is in its design. Boasting a new textured finish, the Echo Dot is now a far more fashionable device than before, and can easily fit alongside most established decors in an unobtrusive way.

There have been several upgrades under the hood as well, most notably in the inclusion of a 1.6-inch speaker, which offers better clarity and can go to a much higher volume than the older 2nd generation dot.

In our review for the 3rd gen Echo Dot, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluded: “Launching at the same price as the older model, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is simply a better product. It looks a lot nicer to the point that I didn’t feel like I had to hide this speaker away, and it sounds a lot better. OK, the sound quality isn’t so good that you’ll want to throw away your current speakers, but improved audio improves the Alexa experience a lot.”

Plus, if you’ve already got a smart home ecosystem set up then this is a great way to add a smart speaker to a spare room on the cheap.

At the lowest price it’s ever been, this offer on the Echo Dot is just too good to pass up – just make sure you grab yours before they’re all sold out.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.