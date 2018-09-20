Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics: Eldritch strategy title launches on October 4th

Who doesn’t love ending the reign of ancient Nazis intent on destroying humanity? Slaughtering the cheeky buggers have been a staple of gaming for decades, although Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics shines a more intelligent light on the fascist swines as you seek to compete against them in fierce, strategic bouts inspired by a classic pen-and-paper experience.

Set in the award-winning fictional universe of the same name, this turn-based strategy RPG has all the ingredients to be fantastic. Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know.

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics release date – when is it coming out?

Auroch Digital has confirmed that Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics will be coming to PC on October 4th. Console releases are planned later. There’s an announcement trailer too, if you’re into that.

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics – how does it play?

“We didn’t want to make Hard West with Nazis” says Peter Willington, the producer of Achtung Cthulhu, as he gave me a look at the game at Gamescom.

“After all, Hard West already exists. Why not make something different?”

The fact Willington is name-checking Hard West, the cowboys and demons turn-based strategy by CreativeForge Games, is promising. As is the statement that they’re not trying to lift mechanics wholesale, but create their own, mechanically unique, tale of dastardly nazis, the heroic allies doing them in, and a bunch of tentacles out in the darkness, too.

Darkness is an important touchstone, both because of the pitch-black tone that underpins the game, but also because mechanically, it’s one of the most important parts of this strategy title.

See, the entire map is clad in darkness, a thick fog of war that obscures the map around you, your enemies, and whatever else might be out there. Enemies in the darkness are harder to hit, even if you can see them, and it’s impossible to tell what they’re doing – whether this is some sort of overwatch to punish your movements, or a full retreat to a safer position. On the flipside, your heroes are safer in the light and enemies that are lit up are easier to shoot.

Your heroes project these cones of light a short distance from themselves, which means that in Achtung Cthulhu you are encouraged to power your heroes forward into the breach to chase enemies down. Against Nazi’s this is brave, against the eldritch horrors that gurgle and writh in the darkness it’s foolhardy, but it has the effect of making this a game with tremendous momentum, with you sallying forth each turn to try and get a good angle.

You’ll only be able to play as the Allied heroes, with Willington point blank stating that the team at Auroch didn’t want people to be able to play as the Nazi’s. This means the narrative is tighter, and the story can drill down more on specific characters that should be recognisable to fans of the Tabletop RPG, but for those playing the game will have strong archetypes.

Some of these characters are wrestling with their inner darkness, some are here to save the world from the menace of the Third Reich, and others are here for the thrill of violence. However, they all upgrade in different ways and after just a few level-ups you’ll quickly work out your favoured characters as they develop in distinctly different ways.

A pleasant surprise is that Achtung Cthulhu is a narrative experience. This isn’t an XCOM scale strategy, but something you can ream through in 10 hours or so, exploring the world, getting familiar with the characters and kicking Nazi butt.

What could be better than that? The game is launching later in the year, and I’m excited to see how the game hangs together when i’m left to my own devices.

Exclusive Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics screens

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics trailer – How does it look?

We’ve compiled some of the latest trailers for Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics below:

