Acer teams up with Porsche for ludicrously luxury laptop

Acer has partnered up with Porsche Design to launch a new luxury laptop featuring the premium glam associated with the Sports Car manufacturer.

The new Porsche Design Acer Book RS laptop features a diamond-cut CNC-machined 3K carbon fibre cover, which stands out drastically from typical laptop designs. Despite the fancy furnishings, Acer’s new laptop is still as sleek as your usual ultrabook, measuring in at just 15.99mm thick and hitting the scales at 1.25kg.

It’s also packing some impressive components, including Intel’s 11th Generation mobile processors with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics and up to 16GB RAM. Acer is also offering an optional Nvidia MX3540 graphics boost if you fancy embracing your creative side or engaging in some low-performance gaming.

The 14-inch Full HD IPS display supposedly covers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut coverage too, ensuring accurate colours for digital media. A 90% screen-to-body ratio squashes down the bezel until it’s barely visible, fitting in with modern laptop trends.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS laptop has been verified by Intel Evo, with the portable boasting high-tech features such as instant wake. Acer claims the laptop can last up to 15 hours on a single charge too, while fast charge allows for 4 hours of use after 30 minutes spent plugged into the mains.

There’s a generous number of ports and connectivity options on offer, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C and Wi-Fi 6. You also get a fingerprint scanner that supports Windows Hello for speedy sign ins.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS laptop will be available for £1899 ($1399.99) from December. Acer is also launching £2099 ($1999.99) travel pack, which bundles the laptop with a mousepad, mouse, carrying pouch and notebook sleeve that all boast that Porsche Design styling. The Porsche Design Acer Mouse will also be available to buy separately if you want to pair it with the laptop but have no need for the additional accessories.

