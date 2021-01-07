Acer teams up with AMD to launch a budget-friendly Chromebook

AMD has today unveiled the Chromebook Spin 514, which is the very first Chromebook from the company to feature an AMD Ryzen mobile processor with AMD Radeon graphics.

The new Chromebook will feature a Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors, which is a chip specially built for laptops running on ChromeOS. Acer claims the processor will allow the laptop to achieve a long battery life (up to 10 hours) and achieve a performance level “capable of handling all the applications consumers need as they work and learn from home.”

By pairing up with AMD, Acer has also been able to hammer down the price to a very affordable £499/$479.99, which should no doubt tempt students and office workers who are stuck at home. The Spin 514 can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage too.

The Chromebook hits the scales at 1.55kg, which is tad more hefty than your average ultrabook, but still comfortably light enough for you to effortlessly carry it in a bag. Acer also claims the laptop boasts ‘military-grade durability’, with the reinforced metal chassis capable of avoiding dents if dropped or whacked.

With a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen IPS display, it even has all the required specs to be an ideal Netflix companion. To get the most out of the touchscreen, Acer has implemented a full 360-degree hinge, allowing you to flip it into tablet mode effortlessly.

The AMD-flavoured Spin 514 will be available in three different colours: Pure Silver, Steel Gray and Mist Green. It’s also flush with ports, including 2x USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 and a MicroSD card reader.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is set to launch in Europe on March 2021, with North America receiving the laptop slightly earlier in February. Acer will also be launching an ‘Enterpeise’ edition in March, featuring additional ChromeOS business features.