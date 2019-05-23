Acer tailors Swift and Nitros to fit new AMD Ryzen CPUs

Acer has chosen AMD Ryzen CPUs for updated versions of its Swift 3 and Nitro 5 laptops. The laptops largely remain the same to previous versions, other than the bump up in processing tech.

The gaming-focused Acer Nitro 5 starts at £699 and can be configured up to the AMD Ryzen 7 3750H – a 2.3GHz quad core processor. On the gaming side, the laptop includes a Radeon RX 560X graphics card. Practically, this means it can achieve around 30fps at 1080p on a modern game like The Division 2.

The Nitro 5 houses dual fans and uses Acer CoolBoost technology to manage temperatures during more intensive tasks. Acer’s Network Optimizer software is also onboard. Network Optimizer aims to enhance bandwidth management to give you the best online gaming experience.

You can get the Nitro in two different display panels – 15.6-inch Full HD IPS and a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS 144Hz version. Both versions have an 80% screen-to-body ratio.

The Acer Swift 3 – a productivity-focused lightweight laptop – starts at £399. The Swift 3 can be configured up to a 2nd generation AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processor – also a 2.3GHz quad core processor. You can either stick with AMD Ryzen’s Radeon Vega graphics for this model or go for a Radeon 540X graphics card.

The specs make the Swift 3 a laptop for productivity, but it will likely manage modest video editing and casual gaming.

The laptop’s visual showpiece is the adaptive positioning of its 14-inch Full HD IPS display. The screen is able to be positioned all the way back to 180 degrees. The Swift has a 17.95mm thin aluminium design and weighs in at 1.45kg.

The 2017 model of the Acer Swift 3 scored 4/5 in our review, in which we praised its design, keyboard and touchpad.