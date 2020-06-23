Acer Swift 5 confirmed to feature Intel’s next-gen Tiger Lake chip

Acer announced the new Acer Swift 5 (2020) laptop today during the Next@Acer event, but you may well have missed one small ground-breaking feature: the debut of Intel Tiger Lake.

While Acer didn’t mention “Tiger Lake” specifically, it said the Swift 5 (2020) will feature “next-gen Intel Core processors with powerful integrated graphics based on Intel’s new Xe architecture.”

With Tiger Lake widely known to be the first laptop processor to boast Intel Xe graphics architecture, it’s fair to conclude the Swift 5 will utilise the 11th Generation Intel Core chip.

Hands on: Acer Swift 5 (2020)

We’ve been waiting for Intel’s upcoming laptop processor for a good while now, but Intel has remained tight-lipped about when it will launch. This makes it all the stranger that Acer casually confirmed the inclusion of a next-gen chip in Swift 5, which will launch October 2020.

Not much else is known about the 11th Gen laptop processor so far. Intel has been hyping up the potential of its Xe graphics architecture, which could see the performance of gaming and creation boosted without the need of a dedicated graphics card.

Intel achieved something similar with the current Ice Lake laptop chip, but the GPU power was arguably underwhelming and struggled to play AAA video games at a decent frame rate. Intel Xe marks another step in Intel’s GPU journey, and will hopefully see dramatic improvements in the quest to game without a graphics card.

Related: Best Laptop 2020

With an October launch window now confirmed, it’s likely we’ll see more manufacturers – such as Dell, HP and Lenovo – announce plans to launch laptops with Tiger Lake chips in the next few weeks. We also expect Intel to come forward with more details, now that a laptop has finally been confirmed to house the next-gen chip.

We’ve reached out to Intel for more information, and will update this article once we hear more.

Deputy Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…