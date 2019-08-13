Acer has unveiled its new Predator XN253QX gaming monitor. The monitor’s headline features include a “supercharged” 240Hz refresh rate and a superfast 0.4ms response time.

The Acer Predator XN253QX gaming monitor is set to be released in mid-September in the UK and pricing starts at £549.

Related: Best gaming monitor

Along with the buttery-smooth high refresh rate and blistering fast response time, the new Predator monitor features a Full HD (1920×1080) display. The 240Hz refresh rate delivers a blur-free experience while the response time significantly minimises lag.

The monitor uses NVIDIA G-Sync and Fast Liquid Crystal Technology to achieve its impressive specifications. Acer touts the technology reduces the monitor’s native response time down from 5ms to 3ms.

NVIDIA G-Sync on board means screen-tearing is eliminated. G-Sync synchronises the monitor’s frames with your rigs graphics card – the tech also offers dynamic refresh rates and minimises lag.

The gaming-friendly specs are supported by advanced settings. The Predator XN253QX includes a GameView OSD setting to deliver an ambient lighting set-up, aim-point assistance and black level adjustment.

Related: Best PC games

Acer features its ZeroFrame design on this new monitor. The monitor has minimal bezels and is designed to comfortably support multi-monitor setups.

The monitor includes Acer VisionCare – Acer’s tech to try to keep gaming easy on the eyes. VisionCare features several eyecare technologies – including Flickerless, BlueLightShield, ComfyView and low-dimming tech.

Acer’s last big release was the Predator Helios 700 – a behemoth of a gaming laptop. We here at Trusted Reviews gave the beastly machine a 4* review.

Our review said: “The Acer Predator Helios 700 is the most powerful gaming laptops we’ve tested so far. However, it’s also very heavy, stretching the definition of the term “portable”, and VERY loud, not to mention expensive. It’s ideal for those new to overclocking and PC gaming, who perhaps don’t want to get into modding and tweaking just yet.”

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More