Acer quite literally expands its handheld gaming PC range at CES

Acer has announced two new handheld gaming PC devices at CES 2025 in the Acer Nitro Blaze 8 and Acer Nitro Blaze 11.

Taiwanese manufacturer Acer only announced its first handheld gaming PC, the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 back at IFA 2024 back in September. However it’s already looking to expand its handheld gaming PC roster – and in more ways than one.

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Acer announced the Acer Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11. These two Windows 11 gaming handhelds are powered by AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processors, AMD Radeon 780M graphics, and 16 GB of LPDDR5x memory, just like the Nitro 7. You can also specify up to 2 TB of storage.

The main difference with – and indeed between – the two devices is a matter of size, with 8.8-inch and 10.95-inch screen options now added to the roster. Whichever you choose, you’ll be getting refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

Other key features include Hall Effect trigger buttons and sticks, which should fend off potential stick drift complaints. The in particular features detachable controllers and a kickstand, much like the Nintendo Switch and Lenovo Legion Go. Intriguingly, you also get a front camera for video calls and streaming.

DTS:X Ultra Audio is featured on both Nitro handhelds, while your connectivity options are covered by USB 4 (Type-C), USB 3.2 (Type-C), Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Acer also used this announcement as an opportunity to launch its Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller, which features a foldable design to let you carry it around and game anywhere on your iOS or Android device.

The Acer Nitro Blaze 8 and Acer Nitro Blaze 11 handheld gaming PC will land on Acer’s shop and third party retailers in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in the second quarter of 2025. The Blaze 8 will cost $899 / €999, while the Blaze 11 will cost $1,099 / €1,199.

As for the Acer Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller, it’ll be landing during this first quarter of the year at a price of $69.99 / €89.99.