Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Acer quite literally expands its handheld gaming PC range at CES

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Acer has announced two new handheld gaming PC devices at CES 2025 in the Acer Nitro Blaze 8 and Acer Nitro Blaze 11.

Taiwanese manufacturer Acer only announced its first handheld gaming PC, the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 back at IFA 2024 back in September. However it’s already looking to expand its handheld gaming PC roster – and in more ways than one.

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Acer announced the Acer Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11. These two Windows 11 gaming handhelds are powered by AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processors, AMD Radeon 780M graphics, and 16 GB of LPDDR5x memory, just like the Nitro 7. You can also specify up to 2 TB of storage.

The main difference with – and indeed between – the two devices is a matter of size, with 8.8-inch and 10.95-inch screen options now added to the roster. Whichever you choose, you’ll be getting refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

Other key features include Hall Effect trigger buttons and sticks, which should fend off potential stick drift complaints. The in particular features detachable controllers and a kickstand, much like the Nintendo Switch and Lenovo Legion Go. Intriguingly, you also get a front camera for video calls and streaming.

DTS:X Ultra Audio is featured on both Nitro handhelds, while your connectivity options are covered by USB 4 (Type-C), USB 3.2 (Type-C), Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Trusted Reviews
Get Updates Straight to Your WhatsApp

Get Updates Straight to Your WhatsApp

Join our WhatsApp Channel for up-to-date news, reviews and deals straight to your phone

Join Now

Acer also used this announcement as an opportunity to launch its Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller, which features a foldable design to let you carry it around and game anywhere on your iOS or Android device.

The Acer Nitro Blaze 8 and Acer Nitro Blaze 11 handheld gaming PC will land on Acer’s shop and third party retailers in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in the second quarter of 2025. The Blaze 8 will cost $899 / €999, while the Blaze 11 will cost $1,099 / €1,199.

As for the Acer Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller, it’ll be landing during this first quarter of the year at a price of $69.99 / €89.99.

You might like…

MSI outs Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 laptops, 18-inch Titan HX headlines

MSI outs Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 laptops, 18-inch Titan HX headlines

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs bring astonishing AI-based graphics leaps

Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs bring astonishing AI-based graphics leaps

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
Samsung’s updated Galaxy Book 5 laptops take Galaxy AI to new heights

Samsung’s updated Galaxy Book 5 laptops take Galaxy AI to new heights

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus tablet lands with advanced eye-friendly Nxtpaper 4.0 tech

TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus tablet lands with advanced eye-friendly Nxtpaper 4.0 tech

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Dell rebrands entire PC line-up, waves goodbye to XPS and Inspiron

Dell rebrands entire PC line-up, waves goodbye to XPS and Inspiron

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Intel Arrow Lake lands on laptops with Core Ultra 200HX, 200H and 200U

Intel Arrow Lake lands on laptops with Core Ultra 200HX, 200H and 200U

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access