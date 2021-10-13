Acer is launching its first “green PC”, the Aspire Vero, in Europe

Acer originally unveiled the Aspire Vero in May 2021, before launching the laptop in North America just last week. Now, the eco-friendly laptop is making its way to Europe this month.

The Aspire Vero (AV15-51) is the first consumer laptop in Acer’s new sustainable range, as well as the first device on the company’s Earthion platform, which aims to fight both the effects of climate change and the digital divide.

Aspire Vero

Like all devices in the Vero range, the Aspire Vero is built from a certain amount of PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic.

Acer has reduced its CO2 emissions by 21% when making the chassis by using 30% PCR plastic. The keycaps, meanwhile, consist of 50% PCR plastic, while the 100% recyclable packaging can be converted into a makeshift laptop stand.

The laptop also features a 99% recyclable 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

It comes running Windows 11 out of the box, while Acer’s new VeroSense software lets you optimise your energy usage and battery when needed.

The Aspire Vero also includes support for Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, USB Type-A and Acer’s TrueHarmony and PurifiedVoice AI noise reduction tech for video calls.

The Acer Aspire Vero is available in North America now, and EMEA countries and China from October with prices starting at $699.99/€799

TravelMate Vero

Acer also announced the TravelMate Vero laptop today, which offers businesses an eco-friendly design option made from 30% PCR plastic, along with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB SSD.

Veriton Vero Mini

The company also unveiled the Acer Veriton Vero Mini commercial-grade, customisable PC with a chassis built from 25% PCR plastic, as well as the Vero BR277 FHD monitor, which consists of 50% PCR plastic and has been awarded certificates from Energy Star, TCO and EPEAT.

Vero BR277 monitor

The TravelMate Vero will be available in Q1 2022 for $899.99/€919 and the Vero BR277 monitor is set to launch in March 2022 for $299/€299.