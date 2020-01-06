Acer gaming monitors 2020: What you need to know about the new Predators

Acer has unveiled three new Predator X32, X38 and CG552K gaming monitors, here’s what you need to know about them.

Acer Digital Display Business President, Victor Chien, unveiled the new Predator monitors in Las Vegas last night claiming they cover every segment of the gaming top end market.

“Acer has gone big with its premium Predator gaming monitors, offering expansive views with cutting-edge technologies that support true-to-life gameplay, even with the most demanding of titles,” he said.

“We support gamers of all types from novices to professionals with some of the best performing gaming hardware on the market.”

Predator CG552K

The Predator CG552K is one of the most interesting new Acer gaming monitors to arrive at CES 2020. It follows the legacy set by Nvidia’s demo BFGD displays.

The Predator CG552K is a 55-inch OLED big screen monitor that looks ideal for lounge gamers. The screen features a 4K resolution and impressive 120Hz refresh rate that’ll be a marked step up on most equivalently sized TVs.

Connectivity-wise it’s also pretty well stacked coming with HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort v1.4 ports, a USB Type C port as well as two USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports.

Acer has also made a big song and dance about its audio chops claiming the twin 10W speakers will deliver 20W of dynamic audio.

The only downside is that the screen has a slightly low 400 nits max brightness. This is a marked step below the 1000 nits brightness required for it to meet most HDR standards. We’re also not convinced about the custom LED lighting Acer’s packed into its bottom edge.

The Predator CG552K will launch at an unspecified point in the third quarter of 2020 with a €2699 RRP (roughly £2300).

Predator X38

The Predator X38 is Acer’s latest curved gaming monitor. The 37.5-inch monitor has a (3840 x 1600) resolution and 2300R curve, which means viewing angles will be fairly limited, making it ill-suited for local coop play.

This isn’t a problem though as Acer is marketing it at hardcore gamers seeking the most immersive play experience possible. Highlights include its quoted VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and top-end colour gamut coverage.

The certification means it is technically HDR ready, which will make compatible games look way more dynamic. The quoted 98% DCI-P3 coverage also means colours should look exactly as the developed intended.

As a final perk it comes loaded with a 175Hz refresh rate that’ll be more than quick enough for most gamers.

The Predator X38 will launch in April with a €2199 RRP (roughly £1870).

Predator X32

The Predator X32 is Acer’s new premier Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate gaming monitor. G-Sync Ultimate is Nvidia’s top end anti-screen tearing tech. It’s the only version of tG-Sync that’s HDR capable, which is why it’s still a rarity on most PC monitors.

Outside of this the 32-inch X38 comes with a custom 4K panel with an impressive 1440 nits max brightness that meets the ESA DisplayHDR standard. Acer is also quoting some impressive colour gamut coverage figures. The company claims it’ll cover 99% of the AdobeRGB and 89.5% of the Rec2020 color gamuts.

The figures, coupled with its quote 1.0 Delta E mean it should be good enough for video editing, and an on paper solid option for streamers and YouTubers.

The X32 is also solidly stacked when it comes to connectivity. Acer has loaded it with three HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 and four USB 3.0 ports.

The only downside is that it’s fairly expensive. The Predator X32 will launch in the second quarter of this year carrying a hefty €3299 RRP (roughly £2800).

