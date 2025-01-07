Acer announces new Swift Go, Aspire Vero 16, and Nitro V laptops at CES

Acer has announced a whole host of new laptops at CES, including the ultra-portable Swift Go, eco-friendly Aspire Vero 16, and the Nitro V gaming laptops.

The new Acer Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 laptops offer either 3K OLED or 2K IPS touch displays and Intel Core Ultra 200H series processors, as well as multi-day battery life with up to 27.5 hours of video playback. You can also specify up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 2TB of M.2 SSD storage.

Both laptops feature slim, portable designs with laser-etched covers, while the hinges allow them to open to a full 180 degrees. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity come as standard, as does a 1440p QHD IR camera with DTS:X Ultra technology, facial recognition, and privacy shutters.

In terms of connectivity, Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card are featured.

The Acer Swift Go 14 and the Swift Go 16 laptops will be available in the US, Europe, Middle East and Africa in the second quarter of 2025, and in Australia from April. The Swift Go 14 starts from $899.99 / €1,249 / AU$2,399, while the Swift Go 16 starts from $949.99 / €1,299 / AU$2,599.

Image: Acer

Acer Aspire Vero 16

The Aspire Vero 16 sees the company focusing on sustainability with a commitment to carbon neutrality throughout the laptop’s lifecycle. It’s use of PCR and bio-based materials is up 70% based on previous models, while it also packs an ocean-bound plastic touchpad and reduced PET thickness.

Its design is more repairable than before, as well as being more rugged. The chassis is MIL-STD-810H-certified.

Internally, the Aspire Vero 16 is powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H series processors with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. It’s fronted by a 16-inch display with 100% sRGB color gamut support, which is accompanied by a 1440P QHD webcam. Connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 7, HDMI 2.1, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The Acer Aspire Vero 16 arrives in the US in April and in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in Q2. Prices start from $799.99 / €1,199.

Acer Nitro V

The Acer Nitro V (pictured at the top) is the company’s latest gaming laptop series, offering 14-, 15-, 16-, and 17-inch display size options. Previous Acer Nitro 5 models have impressed us, so we’re looking forward to this one.

The Acer Nitro V 17 AI comes with up to a 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display and a 165Hz refresh rate. The Nitro V 16 AI gives you a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution and a 180Hz maximum refresh rate. Finally, the Nitro V14 AI supplies up to a WQXGA resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate.

All are powered by the new AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor. They can be specified with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, as well as up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

In addition, the Acer Nitro V 15 AI gives you a 15.6-inch FHD (1920×1080) 180Hz display and up to a AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor. Australia gets the Acer Nitro V 15 (no AI), with the same display and up to an Intel Core 7 processor 240H.

All models come with three months of PC Game Pass.

The Nitro V 17 AI arrives in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in June with prices starting from €1,299. The Nitro V 16 AI arrives a month later with the same starting price, while the Nitro V 15 AI is available later this month from €849. Finally, the Nitro V 14 AI arrives in April from €1,099.

Australians can pick up the Nitro V 15 in April from AU$1,999.