Acer 2022: All the latest laptops revealed this year

Acer has revealed a batch of new laptops this year, with multiple productivity machines coming with a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen capabilities, as well as a couple of new gaming devices.

Acer has just announced a lot of new laptops, with a clear focus on both productivity as well as gaming. Check out four of the latest Acer laptops and let us know which is your favourite by sending us a message over on Twitter.

Acer Spin 5

The Acer Spin 5 is arguably one of the biggest announcements from Acer, packing the latest 12th-Generation Intel Core CPU with the ability to configure the laptop up to the i7 processor. It also features Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 14-inch screen that has a 360-degree hinge, meaning that it can be used as a traditional clamshell laptop or as a tablet.

The Spin 5 comes with a stylus included, which is housed on the right side of the device in the chassis. The stylus has 4,096 levels of pressure and a 266Hz report rate, which should result in a smaller latency for life-like input. The stylus combined with the hinged touchscreen display makes this a decent creative device, though looking at the specs we wouldn’t expect this device to be capable of high-intensity graphical tasks, like 3D rendering or 4K video editing.

The Acer Spin 5 will start from $1,349.99/£1,399.99/€1,399.99 and hit store shelves in July. We will be sure to update this article when we have more specific release dates by region.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Acer Chromebook Spin 514

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is the little brother to the more premium Chromebook Spin 714. It can be configured up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5825C CPU and comes with AMD Radeon Graphics, as well as up to 256GB storage and 16GB RAM.

This laptop has the same 360-degree hinge as the Spin 5, meaning that it can be used in multiple form factors and is ideal for anyone who wants to watch media or engage in low-level creative tasks like doodling. The 14-inch FDH display has 100% coverage of the sRGB gamut – according to Acer – and has a 78% screen-to-body ratio so you can cram even more onto the screen.

The Chromebook Spin 514 will start from £699.99 and will be released next year. We will be sure to update this article when we know more about the American and European pricing, as well as specific release dates by region.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is the high-end version of the Chromebook Spin 514, coming with Intel chipsets instead of AMD, and the ability to configure up to the 12th-Generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor. This laptop comes with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and can bump up to 512GB storage and 16GB RAM, also running on Chrome OS.

Just like the last two laptops, it comes with the same touchscreen capabilities as well as a 360-degree folding hinge. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1200 and 100% coverage of the sRGB gamut, according to the company. It also features a 16:10 aspect ratio, which makes it ideal for productivity work.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 will go on sale starting from $1,099.99/£799.99/€979 and will be released in the third quarter of this year, though we will be sure to update this article once we know a more specific release date.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Predator Triton 300 SE

The only laptop on this list not designed for productivity, the Predator Triton 300 SE can be configured up to a 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM.

It features a 14-inch, or 16-inch, 3K OLED display that has a resolution of 2880×1800, as well as a 90Hz refresh rate, which should ensure that your favourite games run smoothly. Acer has also updated its cooling technology, as the Triton 300 SE uses liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU and 5th-generation AeroBlade 3D fan technology to keep your internals from overheating.

The 14-inch Predator Triton 300 SE will go on sale for $1599.99/£1,499.99/€1,499.99, while the 16-inch variation will start at $1,749.99/£1699.99/€1,599. The smaller model will be on sale sometime in June or July, while the larger model will hit shelves on a TBC date in either July or August.