Watch the Acer 2019 showcase livestream here

The Acer 2019 showcase, titled Next@Acer, is kicking off at 4pm BST today, as the computing company reveals it latest lineup of products, including laptops and gaming hardware.

If you fancy watching the event in real time, then you can watch the livestream video below. It kicks off at 4PM UK time today, and is expected to last for an hour.

Haven’t got time to watch the livestream with your boss hovering over your shoulder? Not to worry, as we’ll be updating the site with all the Acer news. Throughout the day, we’ll also be publishing hands-on pieces of the various Acer products, giving you our initial verdict on all the newly revealed products on display at the Next@Acer event.

Keep this page bookmarked, as we’ll link all the Acer news and hands-on pieces into this article as the event goes on.

Acer 2019 – How to watch the Next@Acer livestream

You can watch the Next@Acer livestream video right here. The video below should show off all the new Acer announcements during the New York conference. Just click play at 4pm BST and then you can sit back and enjoy the event.

Acer 2019 – When does the Next@Acer livestream begin

The Next@Acer livestream will kickoff at 4pm BST today. The showcase is expected to last for roughly an hour, with many product reveals expected including laptops and gaming hardware.

The showcase is taking place in New York, with the event beginning at 11am EST, so if you’re living in the area you’ll be able to start following the event just before lunch time.

Acer 2019 – What to expect at the Next@Acer showcase

We’re predicting the event to focus mainly on laptops. The Acer Aspire range will surely see some newcomers, while there may even be a new Acer Swift laptop. With ultrabooks currently being very popular, expect Acer to unveil a super-slim and lightweight device.

The Acer Predator range will almost certainly see a few devices announced too. We’re confident a new Acer gaming laptop will feature in this event, either with an RTX graphics card or an inventive alternative like Dell’s upgradeable Alienware Area-51m.

Acer often likes to throw in a wildcard device to wow the audience too. Think of the monstrous Acer Predator Thronos all-in-one gaming chair from last year. If Acer unveils anything even close to that bonkers gaming chair, then we’re in store for an exciting event.

