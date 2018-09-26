Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown release date, trailers and all the latest news

What is Ace Combat 7?

Acting as the 17th entry on the long-running aerial dogfighting series, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is finally set to launch in 2019. Renown for its exhilarating action and melodramatic storytelling, this will also be the franchise’s first foray into virtual reality.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown including all the latest news, release date, trailers and more.

Related: Smash Bros Ultimate

Ace Combat 7 release date

Skies Unknown is currently slated to launch on January 18, 2019 for PS4, PSVR, Xbox One, and PC.

Ace Combat 7 story – What’s it about?

Taking place in the year 2020, the country of Erusea has declared war on the Osean Federation for seemingly unknown reasons. Prior to this, a space elevator was erected in Usea that will play an important role in the ensuing conflict as you strive to discover its true purpose.

Unfolding through the perspective of multiple different characters, Ace Combat 7 will be a fittingly hectic military drama where the entire world could end up being at stake. You can find the confirmed list of characters thus far below:

Trigger

Mihaly

Rosa Cossete D’Elise, princess of Erusea

You can thank the contributors over at Acepedia for the above information on Ace Combat 7’s story and characters.

Related: Xbox One X Review

Ace Combat 7 gameplay – How does it play?

Ace Combat 7’s flight mechanics will feel mostly familiar to those with past experience playing the series since it maintains similar models for both in-game aircraft and elements of its heads-up display. Controlling your trusty jet should be awesome fun; just try to keep your wits about you.

For the first time ever, clouds will play a substantial role in how you navigate the skies. They can even be used for stealth, concealing you from the enemy as you sneak up behind them. But stay concealed in the clouds for too long and your aircraft might freeze up.

Related: Fallout 76

Ace Combat 7 virtual reality – How does it work?

Ace Combat 7 supports optional virtual reality exclusive to PlayStation VR. It will consist of a package of missions separate from the campaign, which aren’t accessible without a headset. In addition, the main campaign can’t be played in VR, at least not at launch. Played entirely from a first-person perspective, being in command of your own virtual jet sounds pretty damn cool.

Ace Combat 7 trailers – How does it look?

Are you excited for Ace Combat 7? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews!