The 21st and final stop on this year’s Formula One world tour is the Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island, for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In all honesty, there isn’t a lot at stake, with Lewis Hamilton having already wrapped up the Championship, teammate Valtteri Bottas having secured second place and Mercedes having captured their sixth consecutive Constructors’ Championship. However, this will be the final F1 action of 2019, and I’m just hoping for some more fireworks from Ferrari’s dynamic duo.

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream everything, no matter where in the world you are.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Schedule – What time is the F1 on TV?

Here’s this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race schedule (all times GMT):

Friday, November 29

8:45am − Abu Dhabi GP Practice One build-up

9am − Abu Dhabi GP Practice One

12:45pm − Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two build-up

1pm − Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two

Saturday, November 30

9:45am − Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three build-up

10am − Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three

11:10am − Paddock Walkabout

12pm − Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up

1pm − Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying

3:45pm − The F1 Show

Sunday, December 1

11:30pm − Abu Dhabi GP Pit Lane

12:30pm − Abu Dhabi GP On the Grid

1:10pm − ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

3pm − Abu Dhabi GP Paddock

5pm − Abu Dhabi GP highlights

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix– TV channel and live stream details

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One. You can also watch the action unfold by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. And we’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a Now TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £9.99 (for a Day Pass), £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’ve got a free schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.

To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 6:05pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

