This is your absolute last chance to buy the Echo Dot for just 99p

All great deals must come to an end, and in the case of Amazon’s offer to nab an Echo Dot for just 99p, this is the last weekend to do it.

Expiring next Monday at 9am, time is running out for you to pick up the most compact Amazon Echo smart speaker at the lowest price it’s ever been. In order to access the deal, all you have to do is sign up for a paid month of Amazon Music Unlimited’s family plan at just £14.99.

After a week of having subscribed to the music streaming service, you’ll be sent an email linking you directly to the Echo Dot offer. So all in all, you’ll only be paying £15.98 which is a sure sight cheaper than the £49.99 RRP for the Echo Dot, plus you’ll get to enjoy two month’s access (one free, one paid) to over 50 million songs. You can’t say fairer than that?

Plus, as far as music streaming services go, Amazon Music Unlimited’s family plan ticks all the right boxes. Under the plan, up to six people can enjoy listening to their favourite tunes without interrupting anyone else or cutting them off from the service. With six unique accounts, this also means that no one can mess with your carefully curated playlists.

Getting back to the star of the show, the Echo Dot brings together style and substance in a way that few other smart speakers do. Packing a new stylish design with a fabric finish, the Dot can find its way into your established décor without any issues, plus it’s just a darn good conversation starter (particularly when you ask Alexa for some ice-breakers).

Running Amazon’s Alexa AI, the Dot can be used for a whole range a features, including managing your smart home devices or even just running multiple timers while you cook your favourite pasta dish. Plus, it’ll be handy to have an Echo around to quickly order all of those Amazon Prime Day Deals that’ll soon be on their way.

Given that the summer holidays are fast approaching, this is perfect time to set up the Dot, get the friends over and enjoy some banging tunes (maybe over a barbecue if the weather improves), just be sure to get the deal before it expires on Monday.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.